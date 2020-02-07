City Council of West Point, TENTATIVE AGENDA

Regular Meeting at Public Library

317 – 5th Street, West Point, Iowa 52656

Monday, February 10, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.

 

  1. CALL TO ORDER

 

  1. ROLL CALL

 

  1. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE AND INVOCATION BY COUNCILOR MEIEROTTO

 

  1. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

 

  1. OPPORTUNITY FOR CITIZENS TO ADDRESS THE COUNCIL

 

  1. PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT REPORT

 

  1. POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORT

 

  1. MAYOR’S REPORT

 

  1. CITY ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT

 

  1. CITY COUNCILOR’S REPORT

 

  1. OLD BUSINESS

 

  1. NEW BUSINESS
  2. Budget Maximum Property Tax Levy for Fiscal Year 2020-2021(FYE21): Set Public Hearing on Approval of Maximum Tax Levy for February 24, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at City Hall; and, Publish Notice of Public Hearing in Daily Democrat
  3. Urban Revitalization Tax Exemption
    • Marvin McGregor, 390 8th St

 

  1. MONTHLY REPORTS
  2. Minutes of Special Meeting of January 2, 2020
  3. Minutes of Regular Meeting of January 13, 2020
  4. Minutes of Special Meeting of January 27, 2020
  5. Treasurer’s Report for January, 2020
  6. Warrants Payable for February, 2020

 

  1. OTHER BUSINESS

 

  1. ADJOURNMENT