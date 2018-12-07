City Council of West Point, Iowa Regular MeetingWritten by Theresa Rose on December 7, 2018
TENTATIVE AGENDA
City Council of West Point, Iowa
Regular Meeting at Public Library
317 – 5th Street, West Point, Iowa 52656
Monday, December 10, 2018 at 6:30 p.m.
- CALL TO ORDER
- ROLL CALL
- PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE AND INVOCATION BY COUNCILOR MEIEROTTO
- APPROVAL OF AGENDA
- PUBLIC HEARING
- a) Application for Voluntary Annexation – Sunshine Land LLLP (hearing)
- b) Resolution No. 757-18, “A Resolution to Approve Voluntary Annexation to the City of West Point, Lee County, Iowa”
- OPPORTUNITY FOR CITIZENS TO ADDRESS THE COUNCIL
- PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT REPORT
- POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORT
- MAYOR’S REPORT
- CITY ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT
- CITY COUNCILOR’S REPORT
- OLD BUSINESS
- NEW BUSINESS
- Liquor License Application
- Holtkamp Automotive Repair, Exp: 12/31/18
- b) Resolution No.758-18, “A Resolution to Approve Voluntary Annexation to the City of West Point, Lee County, Iowa””
- c) Resolution No. 759-18, “A Resolution to Dispose of Real Property within the City of West Point, Lee County, Iowa”
- MONTHLY REPORTS
- Minutes of Prior Regular Meeting of November 13, 2018
- Treasurer’s Report for November, 2018
- Warrants Payable for December, 2018
- OTHER BUSINESS
- ADJOURNMENT