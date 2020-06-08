City Council of West Point, Iowa Meeting Agenda

City Council of West Point, Iowa Meeting AgendaWritten by Theresa Rose on June 8, 2020
TENTATIVE AGENDA
Regular Meeting at Public Library
317 – 5th Street, West Point, Iowa 52656
Monday, June 8, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.
- CALL TO ORDER
- ROLL CALL
- PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE AND INVOCATION BY COUNCILOR WATERS
- APPROVAL OF AGENDA
- PUBLIC HEARING
- Public Hearing on Accessory Building Variance – 207 Fourth Street
- Resolution No. 787-20, “A Resolution to Approve an Accessory Building in the City of West Point, Lee County, Iowa”
- Public Hearing on Accessory Building Variance – 602 Ave E
- Resolution No. 788-20, “A Resolution to Approve an Accessory Building in the City of West Point, Lee County, Iowa”
- Public Hearing on Voluntary Annexation – County Road 103/J40
- Resolution No. 789-20, “A Resolution to Approve Voluntary Annexation to the City of West Point, Lee County, Iowa”
- OPPORTUNITY FOR CITIZENS TO ADDRESS THE COUNCIL
- PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT REPORT
- POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORT
- MAYOR’S REPORT
- CITY ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT
- CITY COUNCILOR’S REPORT
- OLD BUSINESS
- NEW BUSINESS
- Resolution No. 790-20, “Resolution Setting Salaries and Wages for City Employees for Fiscal Year 2020-2021 (FY21)”
- Resolution No. 791-20, “A Resolution Amending Employee Health Insurance Coverage for the City of West Point, Lee County, Iowa”
- Resolution No. 792-20, “A Resolution Approving 28E Agreement between the City of Donnellson, Iowa and the City of West Point, Iowa for Law Enforcement Services”
- Resolution No. 793-20, “Resolution Authorizing the Transfer of Funds”
- Tobacco Permit Applications
- Clerk’s Academy
- MONTHLY REPORTS
- Minutes of Special Meeting of May 4, 2020
- Minutes of Regular Meeting of May 11, 2020
- Minutes of Special Meeting of May 26, 2020
- Treasurer’s Report for May, 2020
- Warrants Payable for June, 2020
- OTHER BUSINESS
- ADJOURNMENT