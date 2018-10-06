City Council of West Point, Iowa

TENTATIVE AGENDA

Regular Meeting at Public Library

317 – 5th Street, West Point, Iowa 52656

Monday, October 8, 2018 at 6:30 p.m.

  1. CALL TO ORDER
  2. ROLL CALL
  3. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE AND INVOCATION BY COUNCILOR MEIEROTTO
  4. APPROVAL OF AGENDA
  5. OPPORTUNITY FOR CITIZENS TO ADDRESS THE COUNCIL
  6. a) Dara Sanders, Library Director
  7. PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT REPORT
  8. POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORT
  9. MAYOR’S REPORT
  10. CITY ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT
  11. CITY COUNCILOR’S REPORT
  12. OLD BUSINESS
  13. NEW BUSINESS
  14. a) Annual Financial Report – FYE18
  15. b) Budget workshop

c ) Resolution No. 752-18, “A Resolution Approving the Final Plat of West Park   Subdivision in the City of West Point, Iowa”

  1. d) Resolution No. 753-18, “Preliminary Resolution to Dispose of Real Property in the      City of West Point, Iowa”
  2. e) Resolution No. 754-18, “Preliminary Resolution to Approve Voluntary Annexation to the City of West Point, Iowa”  
  3. MONTHLY REPORTS
  4. a) Minutes of Prior Regular Meeting of September 10, 2018
  5. b) Treasurer’s Report for September, 2018
  6. c) Warrants Payable for October, 2018
  7. OTHER BUSINESS
  8. a) Council Member Vacancy Appointment
  9. ADJOURNMENT