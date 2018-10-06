City Council of West Point, Iowa

TENTATIVE AGENDA

Regular Meeting at Public Library

317 – 5th Street, West Point, Iowa 52656

Monday, October 8, 2018 at 6:30 p.m.

CALL TO ORDER ROLL CALL PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE AND INVOCATION BY COUNCILOR MEIEROTTO APPROVAL OF AGENDA OPPORTUNITY FOR CITIZENS TO ADDRESS THE COUNCIL a) Dara Sanders, Library Director PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT REPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORT MAYOR’S REPORT CITY ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT CITY COUNCILOR’S REPORT OLD BUSINESS NEW BUSINESS a) Annual Financial Report – FYE18 b) Budget workshop

c ) Resolution No. 752-18, “A Resolution Approving the Final Plat of West Park Subdivision in the City of West Point, Iowa”