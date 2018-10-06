City Council of West Point, Iowa

City Council of West Point, IowaWritten by Theresa Rose on October 6, 2018
TENTATIVE AGENDA
Regular Meeting at Public Library
317 – 5th Street, West Point, Iowa 52656
Monday, October 8, 2018 at 6:30 p.m.
- CALL TO ORDER
- ROLL CALL
- PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE AND INVOCATION BY COUNCILOR MEIEROTTO
- APPROVAL OF AGENDA
- OPPORTUNITY FOR CITIZENS TO ADDRESS THE COUNCIL
- a) Dara Sanders, Library Director
- PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT REPORT
- POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORT
- MAYOR’S REPORT
- CITY ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT
- CITY COUNCILOR’S REPORT
- OLD BUSINESS
- NEW BUSINESS
- a) Annual Financial Report – FYE18
- b) Budget workshop
c ) Resolution No. 752-18, “A Resolution Approving the Final Plat of West Park Subdivision in the City of West Point, Iowa”
- d) Resolution No. 753-18, “Preliminary Resolution to Dispose of Real Property in the City of West Point, Iowa”
- e) Resolution No. 754-18, “Preliminary Resolution to Approve Voluntary Annexation to the City of West Point, Iowa”
- MONTHLY REPORTS
- a) Minutes of Prior Regular Meeting of September 10, 2018
- b) Treasurer’s Report for September, 2018
- c) Warrants Payable for October, 2018
- OTHER BUSINESS
- a) Council Member Vacancy Appointment
- ADJOURNMENT