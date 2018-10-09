City Council Meets October 10

The Mount Pleasant City Council will meet in regular session Wednesday, October 10, 2018 at City Hall, 307 E. Monroe Street, second floor meeting room at 5:30 pm.

A G E N D A

Roll Call.

Consent Agenda: To the Public – All items with an asterisk (*) are routine

by the City Council and will be enacted by one motion and a roll call of the Council-

members. There will be no separate discussion of items unless the Mayor, a Councilmember

or citizen so request, in which event the item will be removed from the Consent Agenda and

will be considered in its normal sequence on the Agenda.

Receive & file communications- Proclamation Domestic Violence Awareness Month;

Approve agenda.

*5. Approve minutes of previous meeting.

*6. Approve payment of bills.

*7. Receive reports of Officers –

Old Business – 5:30 pm Public hearing on the status of Jay Street Sanitary Sewer Project.

5:30 pm Public hearing on proposed amendment of FYE 19 budget.

Resolution approving amendment of FY18/19 budget.

* d) Outdoor Service Area Permit for Hy Vee Food Store, Oct. 12 & 13.

New Business

Approve Engineering Services Agreement for Rec Trail Phase VI.

Approve Engagement Agreement for Not to Exceed $150,000 G/O

Capital Loan Note.

Resolution fixing date for public hearing on authorization for a Loan

Agreement & issuance of a Note for purchase of a garbage truck.

Public Forum.