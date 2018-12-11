City Council Agenda

The Mount Pleasant City Council will meet in regular session Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at City Hall, 307 E. Monroe Street, second floor meeting room at 5:30 pm.

A G E N D A

Roll Call.

Consent Agenda: To the Public – All items with an asterisk (*) are routine

by the City Council and will be enacted by one motion and a roll call of the Council-

members. There will be no separate discussion of items unless the Mayor, a Councilmember

or citizen so request, in which event the item will be removed from the Consent Agenda and

will be considered in its normal sequence on the Agenda.

Receive & file communications-

Approve agenda.

*5. Approve minutes of previous meeting.

*6. Approve payment of bills.

*7. Receive reports of Officers –

Old Business – 3rd reading/adoption of proposed ordinance regarding occupying recreational vehicles in residential areas.

Resolution approving appointment of Chief of Police.

Resolution designating City representative to Southeast Iowa Regional Planning

Commission.

Change Order No. 6 on the Jay Street sanitary sewer project.

* e) Renewal application for a Class C Liquor License for The Pressbox Grill & Bar at

1110 W. Washington.

New Business

Public Forum.