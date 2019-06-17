Christopher Pidgeon

Christopher John Pidgeon, 46, of Houghton, Iowa. Passed away at 8:47 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at his home.

He was born on May 30, 1973, in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, the son of William J. and Juanita J. (Meierotto) Pidgeon.

Survivors include his two daughters: Kayla and Keelin Pidgeon; father: Bill (Linda) Pidgeon of Houghton, Iowa; one sister: Kimberly J. Pidgeon of San Diego, California; one nephew and two nieces: Nolan, Sophie and Audrey Riley. Also surviving are several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mother: Juanita and his maternal and paternal grandparents: Irvin and Marjorie Meierotto and William and Agnes Pidgeon.

Chris was a graduate of Marquette High School and Indian Hills Tech School. He had worked at T.H.E. Company, Kruse Implement and Armstrong Small Engines as a mechanic for over twenty years. Chris loved working on lawn mowers. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and football, mushroom and deer hunting. Most of all, Chris loved his girls. He was a quiet, simple man with a big heart.

Friends may call after 12:00 noon, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point, where the family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. that evening. A Prayer Service will be held at 7:00 p.m.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Schmitz Funeral Home with Father Bruce DeRammelaere officiating.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in his memory for his daughters’ college funds.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in his memory for his daughters' college funds.