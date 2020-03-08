Christner Shines as Wesleyan Softball Cruises to Opening Day Win

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Myrtle Beach, SC — Morgan Christner (New London, IA/New London) dazzled in the circle, allowing just two hits while striking out 12 as the Iowa Wesleyan Tiger softball earned a 2-0 triumph over Medaille College (NY.) to start their week in Myrtle Beach.

Wesleyan got the scoring started in the fourth inning when Allison Daum (Victorville, CA/Victor Valley CC) led the inning off with a single and got sacrificed to second base.

The next batter, Taylor Johnson (Burlington, IA/Burlington), singled sharply on a ball to centerfield scoring Nadia Howell (Promise City, IA/Seymour).

The 1-0 Wesleyan advantage remained until the bottom of the 6th, where the Tigers would scratch across a much needed insurance run.

With out in the inning, freshman Ashley Pfadenhauer (West Burlington, IA/Danville) tripled deep into centerfield.

Again stepping to the plate with an RBI spot was Taylor Johnson.

The senior come through in a big way, singling home Pfadenhauer to extend the Tiger lead.

Christner took care of the rest in the Medaille 7th inning, striking out two to put the final nail in the Medaille coffin.

Laura Kratzke took the loss for the Mavericks.

The senior hurler went five innings, allowing one run on four hits and striking out five.

The Tigers (1-0) will take on Gettysburg University (PA.) in their second contest this afternoon