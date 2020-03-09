Christner Delivers 12 More K’s as Wesleyan Pounds PSU-Fayette

Myrtle Beach, SC — Senior pitcher Morgan Christner (New London, IA/New London) punched out twelve Nittany Lions as Iowa Wesleyan improved to 2-1, with a 5-0 victory over Penn State-Fayette, Monday morning.

Christner was credited with the victory for the Tigers — her second in as many tries.

The former New London Tiger went six and two-thirds innings, allowing no runs on five hits, striking out 12 and walking one.

Keelyn McNamee (Mount Pleasant, IA/Mount Pleasant) recorded the final out in Christner’s stead after allowing a walk and a hit.

Wesleyan brought their big sticks to the yard, grabbing the game by the scruff of the neck in the first, striking for three runs on a Christner two RBI triple and an Allison Daum RBI single.

The Tigers added on to their lead in the fourth inning, after an Emilee Rooney — who finished 2-for-2 at the plate — RBI triple to grow their lead to 4-0.

Wesleyan would add one more on a sacrifice fly in the 6th.

The Tigers, now 2-1, will take on Brevard College later this afternoon in their second and final contest Monday.

You can hear that game on KILJ and kilj.com.