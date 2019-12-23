Christmas Programming

Here is the KILJ programming for Christmas Eve and Day. Times are approximate and sponsors are listed who graciously sponsored this special programming.

9 am – MPHS Winter Concert – Kimzey Funeral Home

10 am – Lessons and Carols – Kimzey Funeral Home

12 pm – A Christmas Carol – Murphy Funeral Home

1:30 pm – Miracle on 34th Street – Murphy Funeral Home

2:30 pm – Its a Wonderful Life – Murphy Funeral Home

3:30 pm – St. Olaf College Sing for Joy – Murphy Funeral Home

4 pm – Messiah Sing – Murphy Funeral Home

5:30 pm – Concordia College Christmas Concert – State Rep. Joe Mitchell

6 pm – Music and the Spoken Word – Kimzey Funeral Home

7 pm – Pentatonix That’s Christmas To Me – Lance Surveying