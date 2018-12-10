Cheryl L. Rich

Cheryl L. Rich, 49, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, died unexpectedly Saturday, December 8, 2018, at her home.

Visitation will begin after 12:00 noon on Thursday, December 13, 2018, at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel, where the family will greet friends that evening from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Friday, December 14, 2018, at the Memorial Chapel, with Pastor Guy Sammons officiating. Burial will be in Forest Home Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers, gifts of love and friendship be given to the Cheryl Rich Memorial to be used for expenses. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.

Born January 16, 1969, in Mt. Pleasant, Cheryl Lynn was the daughter of Neville H. and Rosie Ann (Sammons) Wiggins. She was a 1987 graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School. She married Curt Fett. They later divorced. On July 5, 1996, she married Joe Rich in Wayland, IA.

Known as a hard worker by her family and friends, Cheryl was a waitress and bar tender, most recently at Press Box, Mt. Pleasant Golf and Country Club, and Mama’s Back Porch. She also worked at The Willows as a companion and caregiver. Cheryl’s greatest love was her family and taking care of her sons. She enjoyed socializing, and in the small amount of spare time she had, Cheryl liked watching HGTV, CSI, and Christmas movies.

Cheryl is survived by her mother, Rosie Wiggins, of Mt. Pleasant, IA; three sons, Cody (Tomy) Fett, Colten (Heather) Fett, and Cord Wiggins, all of Mt. Pleasant, IA; a brother, Darrel (Scott Andrew) Wiggins of Mt. Pleasant, IA; and three sisters, Loriann Dains of Mt. Pleasant, IA, Tammy (Brian) Schultz of Mt. Pleasant, IA, and Barb (Emer) Carlson of Fairfield, IA; and a sister-in-law, Missy Wiggins of Mt. Pleasant, IA. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Caleb and Jazi.

Preceding Cheryl in death, was her father; a brother, Neville Wiggins, Jr.; and an infant grandson, Wyatt Fett.