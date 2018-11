Charlie Dyall

Charles H. “Charlie” Dyall, Jr., 101, of Florissant, MO and formerly of Mt. Pleasant, IA, died Thursday, November 1, 2018 at the DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton, MO.

Funeral arrangements are pending at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 N. Main St., Mt. Pleasant Online condolences may be sent to www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com