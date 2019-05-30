Charles Louis Kite Jr.

Written by Theresa Rose on May 30, 2019

Charles Louis Kite Jr.  55, of Argyle, Iowa, passed away at 7:14 p.m. Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at his home.

 

He was born on September 6, 1963 to Charles Louis and Mary Louise (Wagner) Kite.

 

Survivors include one son, Courtney Alan Kite; one brother Justin Kite; three sisters: Linda White, Rita White and Valerie Shaffner. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

 

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Mary and brother-in-law Bill White.

 

He was a graduate of Central Lee High School, Donnellson, Iowa.

 

Charlie worked as a truck driver, He enjoyed watching TV.

 

His body has been entrusted to Schmitz Funeral Home for cremation.

 

A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the Argyle Memorial Gardens, rural Argyle, Iowa.

 

Memorials have been established in his memory.

Schmitz Funeral Home of Donnellson  is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences to the family may be made at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.