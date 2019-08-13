Charles “Charlie” L. Kisling

Charles “Charlie” L. Kisling, 77, of Keosauqua, Iowa passed away on August 12, 2019 at Van Buren County Hospital in Keosauqua, Iowa. He was born at home on July 24, 1942 to Roy and Evelyn Brown Kisling. He grew up in rural Mt. Zion and graduated from Stockport High School. Charlie married Doris Knecht on December 21, 1963 at Zion Bible Church in Douds, Iowa. She preceded him in death on September 17, 2017.

Charlie was a member of the Zion Bible Church in Douds and served on the church council for a number of years. He was a homebuilder with Kisling Construction and worked at Barker Company Limited. Charlie was known for his excellent carpentry skills, he remodeled over a dozen houses in his spare time and enjoyed building furniture for his family. He loved spending time traveling with his wife Doris when he was able. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by two sons, Steve Kisling of Douds, Iowa, Rick (Nancy) Kisling of Martensdale, Iowa; four grandchildren, Kyle (Tori) Kisling, Caleb Kisling, Sarah Kisling, Joel Kisling; six siblings, Mildred Bowmen of Montrose, Colorado, Helen Manley of Washington, Iowa, Grace Whitfield of Perry, Florida, Lola (Don) Jewel of Moline, Illinois, Dean (Linda) Kisling of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Carol Kisling of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; two sisters-in-law, Kay Kisling of Montrose, Colorado and Colleen Kisling of Keosauqua, Iowa.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Evelyn Kisling; wife, Doris; four brothers, Carl Kisling, Robert Kisling, Dwight Kisling, Paul Kisling; and a sister, Dorothy Manley.

Funeral Services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Zion Bible Church in Douds with Pastors Mike Mosier and Phil Ross officiating. Burial will be at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Douds, Iowa. Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019 with family present to greet friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Pedrick Funeral Home in Keosauqua, Iowa. Memorial contributions in Charlie’s honor may be directed to Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Friends of Lacey, Zion Bible Church or a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be directed to www.pedrickfuneralhome.com.