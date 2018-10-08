Charlene Auwaerter

Charlene Auwaerter, of Montrose, Iowa passed away at 4:58 a.m. Monday, October 8, 2018 at her home in Montrose, Iowa.

She was born in Graham, Missouri, the daughter of Charles Auburn and Myrtle Almeda (Jackson) Burchett. On January 15, 1980, she married Dale Auwaerter in Montrose, Iowa.

Survivors include her husband: Dale of Montrose, Iowa; one sister: Rosana VanWinkle of Texas and several nieces, nephews and sister-in-laws.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters and eight brothers.

Charlene was an active partner with her husband in their farming operation “Auwaerter Farms”. She enjoyed landscaping and maintaining her home and yard. She would like to be remembered for her love for all the dogs she has had over her lifetime.

Her body has been entrusted to Schmitz Funeral Home for cremation.

A private Graveside Service will be held at the Montrose Cemetery, Montrose, Iowa with Nancy Love officiating.

A memorial has been established in her memory for P.A.W. Animal Shelter and can be mailed to the family at: Schmitz Funeral Home, P.O. Box 56, Donnellson, Iowa 52625.

Schmitz Funeral Home of Donnellson is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences to the family may be left at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.