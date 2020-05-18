Charges in Burglary

On May 12th, 2020, at approximately 7:45PM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a suspicious vehicle and individuals near the 140th Street/US Highway 218 intersection. While units were responding, additional information was reported to these individuals entering property/structures and taking items.

After units arrived on scene, these individuals, a male and female, were located and detained. Upon further investigation items were determined to have been removed and taken from two nearby properties. The female involved in this incident was identified as Amy Anderson, 44, of Brighton. Resulting from this incident and investigation Amy Anderson was charged with Burglary 3rd, a Class D Felony. In addition to charges of Theft 5th and two counts of Trespassing, all Simple Misdemeanors. The male was later released from the scene and no charges filed.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol and members of the public during the handling of this incident