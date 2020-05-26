Charges Filed in Assault Investigation

On May 16th, 2020, at approximately 9:43PM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office was notified of an assault incident that had occurred in the 2500-grid of Garth Ave. After the altercation occurred parties separated and left the residence.

Upon investigation, arriving on scene and speaking with part of individuals involved. Two assault incidents were determined to have occurred at the residence. Parties involved were identified and treatment was offered/received for injuries resulting. Contact was later made with the other individuals involved as well regarding the incident.

Resulting from this incident and investigation Martan Broeg was charged with Domestic Assault, a Simple Misdemeanor. Also charged was Jada Ashford for Assault w/ bodily injury, a Serious Misdemeanor.

***A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.***