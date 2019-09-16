Charges Filed After Shots Fired

On September 14, 2019, at about 10:31 PM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call regarding shots being fired at a group of individuals at the Ketchum Bridge Campground, located in the 1400 grid of 240th.

An investigation was started, confirming that a firearm had been discharged in the area, and after locating multiple shell casings. It was determined that the offender had fled the area. Henry County Sheriff’s Office made multiple attempts to locate the offender with no success.

As a result of this investigation, on September 15, 2019 at about 1:58 PM, Todd Smith 45, turned himself in at a rural residence of Henry County.

Smith was charged with 2 counts of Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon, Going Armed with Intent, and Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in this case by the Mount Pleasant Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Henry County Attorney’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol.

Smith is being held on $15,000 bond.