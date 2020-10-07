Chamber to Recognize New High School CTE Program

Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance to

Recognize Mount Pleasant High School CTE Program

MOUNT PLEASANT – Earlier this year, Governor Kim Reynolds announced 14 recipients of the Future Ready Iowa Employer Innovation Fund, a matching grant that helps employers provide postsecondary training and education opportunities for their employees. The Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance was honored to receive a grant to purchase a new CNC Machine for the Career and Technical Education Department at Mount Pleasant High School.

On Thursday, October 8 at 3:30 pm at the High School, the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance will unveil the new CNC machine and will also present the CTE Department with a $2,000 check to further career exploration in trade industries at Mount Pleasant High School. Some of the CTE programs offered include culinary, photography and graphic design, business and finance, information technology, manufacturing, construction, building trades, and automotive.

“Entering a trade offers personal fulfillment, high salary potential, and job stability” said Kristi Ray, Executive Vice President of the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance. “We need students to study those trades now more than ever before”.

After presenting the check to the CTE instructors, the community will have the opportunity to see the new Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machine that arrived at the school over the summer. This $20,000 project was funded with $10,000 from the state grant, $5,000 from the school district and the remaining $5,000 was generous contributions from Cornerstone Building Products, Hearth & Home Technologies, Jabil, Lomont Molding, and Steffensmeier Welding.

The Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance exists to improve the quality of life for Henry County residents through economic growth. The Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance includes the Mount Pleasant Area Development Commission, the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber of Commerce, Main Street Mount Pleasant and Henry County Tourism.