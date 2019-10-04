Chamber Recognizes Six Winners for the 2019 Star Manufacturing Awards

MOUNT PLEASANT, IA – Friday, the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance announced six individuals who received the 2019 Star Manufacturing Award. Out of over 40 nominations the following six were chosen. Morgan Hotop with Hearth and Home Technologies, Kevin Nickell with Innovairre, Thomas Wenstrand with Hawkeye Steel Products, Scott Dillon with CECO Building Systems, and Matt Lowery and Doug Bass with Lomont Molding.

The Chamber has celebrated the 17 chamber manufacturing members with a week full of activities ending with the luncheon to honor all manufacturing nominations. The luncheon, hosted by the Mount Pleasant Chamber was held at the Mount Pleasant Golf and Country Club on Friday, October 4th in honor of National Manufacturing Day. The nominations that were submitted, were then sent to an outside judge who then selected the best six for the year.

“We decided this year to not just shine the spotlight on the companies, but to really focus our efforts on showcasing the hardworking employees of our local manufacturers. So, we asked our manufacturing members to nominate individuals from their company that exemplify the strong work ethic and the dependability that is so important to our companies.” Executive Vice President, Kristi Ray explains.

Each nomination was recognized with a “Certificate of Recognition” and the six selected with a “Star Manufacturing” trophy. With around 70 in attendance of the luncheon, ranging in manufacturing companies, community members and other area businesses, the Chamber is looking at hosting another week long event in 2020.

Held annually on the first Friday in October, Manufacturing Day helps show the reality of modern manufacturing careers by encouraging thousands of companies and educational institutions around the nation to open their doors to students, parents, teachers and community leaders.