Chamber Hosts Legislative Breakfast

MOUNT PLEASANT— This Saturday, the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance will host the first Legislative Breakfast of the 2020 session. Senator Rich Taylor and Representative Joe Mitchell will be there to address the audience.

The breakfast will be held on Saturday, January 25 23 from 8:30 am – 10:00 am at the Iowa Wesleyan University Chadwick Library International Room. Senator Rich Taylor and Representative Joe Mitchell will share the latest from Des Moines. Following their remarks and questions from the Chamber, we will open the floor for questions from the audience. This event is open to the public and reservations are not necessary.

The Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance exists to improve the quality of life for Henry County residents through economic growth. The Chamber consists of 360 businesses, organizations and individual members. For more information about the breakfast, please call Kristi Ray at 385-3101 or email kristi@mpiowa.org.