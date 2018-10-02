Chamber Celebrates Manufacturing Week

October 3-5, 2018

Manufacturing Day® is a national celebration of modern manufacturing meant to inspire the next generation of manufacturers. For the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance, it is an opportunity to show our community what they do, to highlight the economic importance of manufacturing, and to draw attention to rewarding manufacturing careers.

“Just as we celebrate small business in May, this month we celebrate the importance of manufacturing in our community”, said Kristi Ray, Executive Vice President of the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance.

Iowa is home to approximately 6,080 manufacturing firms that contributed $34 billion to Iowa’s economy. There are more than 220,989 jobs accounting for 10.6% of Iowa’s total employment. According to Iowa Workforce Development, more than 16,000 people in Henry County are employed at a manufacturing business. Of those, 67.4% have some training beyond high school and the average wage of manufacturing jobs in Henry County is $17.74 per hour.

To recognizing the importance of manufacturing, the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance has three important activities planned this week.

Alive After Five on Wednesday, October 3 rd at 5:00 pm at Wayland State Bank will highlight the importance of our manufacturers in Henry County including a special display of what’s made in Mount Pleasant/Henry County.

On Thursday, October 4 th , the Alliance will debut a Made in Mount Pleasant Video that highlights some of our manufacturers in a very special way – through the eyes of young kids!

Chamber Ambassadors and staff will execute Operation Thank You to area manufacturers on Friday, October 5th at 8:30 am by delivering donuts to 16 different manufacturers around the area.

The Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance exists to improve the quality of life for Henry County residents through economic growth. The Chamber consists of 360 businesses, organizations and individual members.