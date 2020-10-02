Chamber and Area Development Commission Celebrate Manufacturing Week

October 5-10, the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance and the Mount Pleasant Area Development Commission, will celebrate Manufacturing Week in Henry County. “Mount Pleasant and Henry County have a long tradition of strong and stable manufacturing companies. It only makes sense that we take a few days each year to focus on their accomplishments and support of this community” said Kristi Ray, Executive Vice President of the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance. The Chamber has four important activities planned for the week. Two of which will include exciting announcements directly related to the manufacturing sector. A press conference will be held on Tuesday, October 6 at 4:00 pm in Central Park in downtown Mount Pleasant for an important announcement addressing our childcare needs in Mount Pleasant. The second announcement will be held on Thursday, October 8 at 3:30 pm at Mount Pleasant High School where the Chamber will unveil new equipment designed to train our future workforce.

In Henry County, manufacturing accounts for more than 3,000 jobs. Manufacturing Week celebrates those who proudly stand behind our goods and services in America. Manufacturing businesses create jobs through entrepreneurship, and their competitiveness revitalizes American manufacturing.

Manufacturing Week Schedule of Events

Monday, October 5

Manufacturing Week Interview

KILJ Radio

8:15 am

Tuesday, October 6

Childcare Center Press Conference

Central Park

4:00 pm

Wednesday, October 7

Introduction of Team Leads Academy

Alive After Five at On His Path

5:00 pm

Thursday, October 8

CTE Press Conference

Mount Pleasant High School

3:30 pm

The following manufacturers are proud members of the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance.

American Waterjet Cutting

CECO Building Systems

Continental

Cornerstone Building Brands

Fratco

Hawkeye Steel Products, Inc.

Hearth & Home Technologies

Inhance Technologies

Innovairre

Jabil Packaging Solutions

Lomont Molding LLC

MD Orthopaedics Inc.

MM Composite, Inc

MPC Enterprises

Staats

Steffensmeier Welding & Mfg

Walmart Distribution Center

West Liberty Foods