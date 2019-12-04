Central Lee Students Take Top Honors at State Competition

Carpentry team wins first place at Associated Builders and Contracts of Iowa’s annual Craft Championships

DES MOINES, Iowa (Nov. 26, 2019) — On Friday, students from Central Lee High School in Donnellson competed in the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) of Iowa Apprenticeship & Training Trust’s annual Craft Championships High School Challenge held in Des Moines. The team took home first place, beating out 21 other high schools from across the state.

More than 150 competitors were present for the high school challenges. The carpentry teams had four hours to build a dog house, with provided materials and blueprint. They were judged on the overall accuracy according to the plans, including rafters and openings, as well as the proper use of fasteners and tools. They also received a safety score.

“We’re pleased to offer the high school challenges at our annual Craft Championships,” said Ginny Shindelar, ABC’s vice president of education and training. “The Central Lee carpentry team really showcased their skills and proved that the construction industry in Iowa has a bright future.”

Associated Builders and Contractors of Iowa is a non-profit construction trade association that boasts the largest apprenticeship-training program in the state. ABC fosters the principles of freedom of choice through the merit construction philosophy. For more information, visit www.abciowa.org.