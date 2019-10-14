Central Lee School Board Meetings

CENTRAL LEE COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

DONNELLSON, IOWA 52625

TENTATIVE AGENDA OCTOBER 14, 2019

WORK SESSION

5:00 P.M.

1. Call to Order

2. Workshop – Facility Planning Update w/ Nuemann Monson & Estes Construction

3. Elementary Team Report w/ Elementary Building Leadership Team

4. Adjourn

REGULAR MEETING

7:00 P.M.

1. Roll Call

2. Approve agenda

3. Receive Visitors:

a) Visitors to speak about items not on the agenda

b) Ag-Ed Presentation

4. Superintendent’s Report:

a) Enrollment Update – 10/15/2019

b) IASB Board Convention – 11/20/2019 & 11/21/2019 at Des Moines

c) Finance Update

d) IASB Safety Group Leader in Workers Compensation

e) Preliminary Audit Report

f) Student Representative on Board

g) November Board Meeting – 11/18/2019 @ 5 p.m.

h) Vacancies

5. Consent Agenda (Motion) (Exhibit I)

a) Approve minutes

b) Financial Reports: General and Schoolhouse Funds, Clearing Account, Hot

Lunch Account

c) Approve prepaid bills

d) Approve monthly bills

e) Overnight Trip:

1. High School Girls’ Volleyball Team to Cedar Rapids, Iowa – 11/12/19 to 11/15/19

NEW BUSINESS

1. 2019-2020 SBRC Allowable Growth – At Risk (Motion)

2. First Reading of Board Policy 409.2: (Motion) (Exhibit II)

3. First Reading of Board Policy 414.2: (Motion) (Exhibit III)

4. Second Reading of Board Policies 700 Series: (Motion)

5. Second Reading of Board Policy Revisions: (Motion) (Exhibit IV)

a) 203 – Board of Directors’ Conflict of Interest

b) 206.2 – Vice President

c) 307 – Communication Channels

d) 501.5 – Attendance Center Assignment

e) 505.5 – Graduation Requirements

f) 603.1 – Basic Instruction Program

6. Title 1 Application Submitted

7. Approval of School Improvement Advisory Council (SIAC) – Organizational

Structure (Motion)

8. Approval of Legislative Priorities (Motion) (Exhibit V):

9. Approval of Agreement for Athletic Training Services with Great River Medical Center

(Motion) (Exhibit VI)

10. Contract Approvals: (Motion)

a) Kara Overton – LEO Club Sponsor

a) Veronica Welch – Substitute Bus Driver

b) Lori Gallerick – K8 Kitchen Cook/Flex Position

11. Board Reports

12. Adjourn (Motion)