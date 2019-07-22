Central Bond Forums & Vote

Central Lee Community School District to Hold Forums,

Satellite Voting Ahead of September 10 Bond Vote

Bond would provide funding for several key facilities projects

without raising local property taxes

DONNELLSON, IOWA — The Central Lee Community School District will hold two community forums and three satellite voting opportunities in advance of a bond vote September 10.

The forums will allow community members to learn more about the district’s facility needs and how the upcoming bond would address those needs. Attendees may also ask questions of district administrators and board members. The forums will take place Tuesday, August 13 and Thursday, August 29. Both will start at 6 p.m. at Central Lee High School, located at 2642 Highway 218 in Donnellson.

“We would like to invite all members of the Central Lee community to learn more about the district’s needs and how the bond issue would address those needs,” said Mark Hulsebus, board president. “Throughout this process, we are working to be as open and transparent as possible to ensure everyone who wants to provide their input has an opportunity to do so. This event is helping us do just that.”

Registered voters in the district may also cast their ballots early at three satellite voting opportunities. The first will be Saturday, August 17, from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Montrose Watermelon Festival, while the second will be Thursday, August 22 from 3 to 9 p.m. at Central Lee’s Back to School Night. The third will be Saturday, August 31, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pilot Grove Savings Bank Community Room, at 521 N. Main Street in Donnellson.

Voters must mark their ballot at the satellite location and cannot take the ballot home with them. Satellite stations will also be accessible to individuals with disabilities.

If approved, the bond would provide the district with $12.9 million in additional funds to incorporate a new office at the main entrance of Central Lee High School that would improve security and allow staff to better monitor visitors entering and exiting the building. This would add to measures already taken to enhance safety through the addition of secured front doors and a school resource officer.

The funds would also be used for new classrooms for band and vocal programs, along with new preschool classrooms that would free up two additional classrooms to meet space needs at the elementary level. There would also be a new competition and performance gym for elementary, middle and high school events and ADA-accessible locker rooms. Additional plans call for an expanded commons area for better student collaboration and improved building flow.

The board has presented a bond question that would not increase local property taxes. If passed, the tax rate in the Central Lee Community School District would be $12.19 per $1,000 of assessed property value.

For more information on the school district’s facility needs and the solution the board is presenting to residents in the form of a bond question for the Tuesday, September 10 ballot, please visit www.centralleebond.org .

