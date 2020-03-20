Census Information is Key to Henry County

MOUNT PLEASANT – The 2020 Census Forms have arrived! This information is crucial to Mount Pleasant and Henry County. It is a snapshot of America that determines how congressional seats are apportioned, how state and federal dollars are distributed, where businesses choose to ship products and where they build new stores. To do all that properly, the count needs to be accurate.

“We hope that everyone knows just how important this count is to our community. We need you to fill out your form today”, said Kristi Ray, Executive Vice President of the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance.

Over $400 billion per year is allocated throughout the nation with help from census data, including programs such as public health, education and infrastructure. State and local funds are often distributed based on population, meaning that every person is important when advocating for funding. The strength of census statistics and data also helps inform many public policy proposals at all levels of government.

The number of congressional districts in a state may shift based on increases or decreases in population over the previous decade, which affects congressional representation and state electoral votes. This reapportionment of seats in the House of Representatives and resulting change in electoral votes helps dictate the geographic shift in political power within the United States.

Restaurants such as Jimmy Johns, Dominos and Starbucks all have population requirements before they will come into a community. If we grow in population, we have a much better chance of getting new restaurants and businesses in town.

The City of Mount Pleasant receives $125.00 per person from the State of Iowa in Road Use Tax every year for a period of 10 years. Every person over our current population of 8,688 (2010 census) is $125.00 more we have to spend on our streets.

By now, everyone should have received a survey in the mail asking you to be counted in the Census. PLEASE , complete that form and make sure that everyone in your household gets counted. If you have questions about this process, please contact Kristi Ray at the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance at 319-385-3101 or email kristi@mpiowa.org .

