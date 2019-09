Celebration of Life for Ida Belle Morris

Ida Belle Morris, 94, of Mt. Pleasant passed away January, 10, 2019. Her body was donated to the University of Iowa for research. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, September 29 at 2 pm at the Faith Lutheran Church in Mt. Pleasant in the Fellowship Hall. Memorials may be given to the Faith Lutheran Church and to the family waiting room at the Veterans Hospital in Iowa City.