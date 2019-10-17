Cecile Marie Graber

Cecile Marie Graber, 95, of Burlington, died at 10:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Burlington Care Center.

Born September 27, 1924 in Trenton, IA, she was the daughter of John Raymond and Ida May (Schadt) Ridinger. She married her childhood sweetheart, Kenneth Wayne Graber on March 21, 1945 in Trenton, IA. He died October 11, 2005.

Cecile was of the Christian faith.

She was a homemaker. She loved cooking, sewing, gardening, flowers and enjoyed music.

Survivors include two daughters, Martha Widmer of Wayland, IA and Rebecca (Fred) Barrionuevo of Cedar Falls, IA; one son, Daniel (Betty) Graber of Burlington, IA; one grandson, Todd (Marcia) Widmer of Iowa City, IA; and two great granddaughters, Sadie and Claire.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and son-in-law, Stanley Widmer.

The funeral service for Mrs. Graber will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 21st at Lunning Chapel. Pastor Jim Hughes will officiate. Interment will be in Green Mound Cemetery, Trenton, IA. Visitation will be one hour prior to funeral service, where family will receive friends.

A memorial has been established for Green Mound Cemetery.