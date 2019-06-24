Cecelia Rose Catherine Stotts

Cecelia Rose Catherine Stotts, 90, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at her home at Bloom, in Bluffton, SC. Her funeral service will be held in Iowa where she lived for most of her life.

Cecelia was born in Primrose, Iowa on January 13, 1929. She was the daughter of John and Catherine Groene. Cecelia graduated High School at St. John’s in Houghton, Iowa in 1946.

Cecelia is survived by children and her children’s spouses: Christine Stotts, Jennifer (Rick) Boudrie, Julia Powell, Susan (David) Haverkamp, Bill (Darlene) Stotts,

Marilyn (Pete Pietrolungo) Stotts, and Sarah Larkby. Cecelia’s grandchildren are

Matt and Mark Stotts, Chad and Chelsea Powell, Kayla and Quinn Haverkamp, Zachary and Max Larkby. She is also survived by siblings: Virginia Schulte, Mary Joan Beery, Lester Groene (Barb) and Delbert Groene (Marge); and sister in law: Alice Groene.

Cecelia was preceded in death by her husband: Wallace Dean Stotts; brothers: Robert Groene and Johnny (Betty) Groene; and in-laws: William Schulte and Keith Beery.

Cecelia was raised on a farm near Primrose, Iowa, third of seven children. She was a hard worker, could drive a team of horses and a tractor and enjoyed working outside with her “Pop”. She went on to run a farm and household raising seven children. Cecelia gardened, canned and froze a lot of vegetables and fruits.

Cecelia enjoyed playing cards, reading, playing board games and watching Jeopardy. She also enjoyed talking on the phone to siblings and friends, checking her mail, reading books and the Van Buren County Newspapers. She loved geography and travelling with her children and grandchildren including cruises to Alaska and the Baltic Sea. Cecelia especially enjoyed gatherings with her siblings on Hilton Head Island, SC.

Family will meet with friends from 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. with a funeral service held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Schmitz Funeral Home in Farmington, Iowa with Father Dennis Hoffman officiating.

Burial will be at Maple Hill Cemetery in Birmingham, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Center Village in Keosauqua, Iowa where Christine resided for many years.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com. Schmitz Funeral Home of Farmington is assisting the family with arrangements.