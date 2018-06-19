Cattle Missing

Sometime overnight between Sunday and Monday five head of cattle went missing from property south of Lockridge. Jackie Murphy reported three black cows and two black calves were missing from an enclosure on 225th Street after the gate to the enclosure was found open. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s department is investigating what appears to be a theft. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s department. Area residents are also urged to be vigilant of their own properties and report any suspicious activity.