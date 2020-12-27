Cathleen “Cathy” F. Rauhaus

Cathleen “Cathy” F. Rauhaus, 65, of Mediapolis, passed away on Saturday, December 26, 2020, at her home in Mediapolis. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremations Services of Mediapolis. Burial will be in the Kossuth Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the Round Prairie Baptist Church building fund in memory of Cathy. Online condolences may be sent to sandhfuneralservice.com.

Cathleen Frances Rauhaus was born on April 12, 1955, in Burlington, Iowa the daughter of Charles “Charlie” and Marge (Brown) Wilson. She was a 1973 graduate of Mediapolis High School. On August 3, 1974, Cathy was united in marriage to David Lee Rauhaus in Mediapolis. She was a homemaker. Cathy was a member of the Round Prairie Baptist Church and enjoyed quilting and sewing, watching birds, cardinals being her favorite. Most of all, she dearly loved to spend time with her family, especially the grandchildren.

Cathy will be deeply missed by her husband, David of Mediapolis; her children, Ryan Lee (Annie) Rauhaus of Petosky, Michigan, Michael Ray (Marci) Rauhaus of Washington and Andrea Nicole (Evan) Gansemer of Dubuque; 14 grandchildren, Abigail, Ashley, Isaac, Audrey, Isaiah, Janessa, Jaleana, Jalissa, Katelyn (Zech), Jacob, Zachary, Matthew, Drew and Natalie; mother, Marge Wilson of Burlington; and siblings, twin sister, Chris (Brent) Nelson of Gladstone, Illinois, Shelly (Kirby) Parsons of Dodgeville, Mark (Julie) Wilson of Burlington, Denny Wilson of Burlington and Connie (Roger) Ammon of Burlington.

Cathy was preceded in death by her father.