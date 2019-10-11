Cat Causes Widespread Power Outage

Thanks to a large cat the entire south end of Mount Pleasant was without power for a brief time Friday morning. According to Mount Pleasant Utilities manager Jack Hedgecock the cat crawled onto the main transformer of the Park Substation at the end of Hoaglin Drive behind Saunders Park. It took out the whole sub but the safety measures kicked in. Hedgecock said it was all hands on deck and power was quickly restored. KILJ received reports of power out at the high school, in Linden Heights and on South Main, and even the western side of town, for example. Hedgecock said the Utilities appreciate everyone’s patience.