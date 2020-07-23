Carroll V. Parks

Carroll V. Parks, 95, of Mt. Pleasant, died Tuesday, July 21st, 2020 at the Henry County Health Center in Mt. Pleasant.

A funeral service for Carroll will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, July 27th at the Salem East Cemetery, Salem, IA. The Reverend David Bracht-Wagner, Senior Pastor, First United Methodist Church, will officiate. Burial will be in the Salem East Cemetery, Salem, IA with military honors conducted by the Iowa Military Honors Funeral Detail. Friends may call from 1 to 8 PM on Sunday at the Kimzey Funeral Home, Mt. Pleasant. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7, with a public Masonic Service at 7PM conducted by the Mt. Pleasant Lodge #8 AF & AM. In lieu of visiting, friends may call the funeral home at 385-2244 to have their name added to the guest register.

Those considering an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to the First United Methodist Church or the Salem Veterans Memorial. Online condolences may be left at www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com

Carroll Vernon Parks was born March 30, 1925 on the family farm, rural Salem, IA. He was the oldest son of Vernon E. and Lela (Watts) Parks. He graduated from the former Salem High School. Carroll enlisted for the service of his country during WW II. He entered the former Army Air Corps (now Air Force) at Camp Dodge, IA on Oct. 18, 1943. He was an Aerial Engineer on a B-24, serving during several European Campaigns from the 1103 AAF Base Unit. He later served on a C-24 cargo plane transporting troops after the war ended. He was honorably discharged as a Tech Sergeant on March 17, 1946 at Jefferson Barracks, MO. He worked briefly until entering the University of Iowa under the GI bill. He received a BA in Commerce. On June 5, 1955 at the Sweetland Methodist Church, Carroll was united in marriage to Alice Jean Eis.

Mr. Parks was a carpenter with the Carpenter’s Union Local #1260 out of Iowa City. He worked for several construction companies, notably Francis Smith Construction and Nelson Contractors. He built the house where Alice and he raised their family and have lived for over 60 years.

Carroll was a member of the First United Methodist Church. He served as an usher and spent many volunteer hours frying chicken at the church’s food tent at Midwest Old Threshers. Carroll was a 70 year member of the Masonic Lodge. At Salem Lodge #17 AF & AM, he was raised as an Entered Apprentice on Sept. 16, 1948, passed to the degree of a Fellowcraft on Oct. 15 and raised to the sublime degree of a Master Mason on Nov. 26. After Salem Lodge’s closing, Carroll became a member of Mt. Pleasant Lodge #8 AF & AM. For many years, Carroll was the Tyler of the lodge. Carroll was also a member of the New London Chapter #40 of the Order of the Eastern Star and the VFW Post of New London.

Those thankful for sharing in Carroll’s life include his wife of 65 years, Alice of Mt. Pleasant; his 3 children – Janette “Jan” Parks of Kansas City, MO, Sheldon Parks of Orrick, MO and Robert “Bob” Parks and his wife Kathy of Excelsior Springs, MO; 2 grandchildren – Amity and Samson Parks; a brother, Gail Parks of Loveland, CO and a sister in law, Mrs. Delores Parks of Cedar Rapids, IA.

Carroll is preceded in death by his parents and 4 brothers – Loren, Dean, Leland and Burton Parks.