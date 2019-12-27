Carolyn Sue “Stretch” Seibert

Carolyn Sue “Stretch” Seibert, 73, of Burlington and formerly of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019 as the result of a car accident near Canton, Illinois.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the Forest Home Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in her memory.

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is handling the local arrangements.