Carol A. McKillips

Carol A. McKillips, 70, of Winfield passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the Great River Hospice House in West Burlington. Cremation rites have been facilitated and a private family graveside service will be held at a later date in Winfield Scott Township Cemetery. A memorial has been established in Carol’s name. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com. Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Winfield, formerly the Honts Funeral Home is caring for Carol’s arrangements and her family.

Carol A. Courtney was born on July 4, 1949 in Ottumwa, Iowa, the daughter of Fred L. and Phyllis (Dye) Courtney. Carol was a 1968 graduate of Cardinal High School of Eldon, Iowa and attended Open Bible College of Des Moines, Iowa. On May 26, 1972, Carol was united in marriage to Rev. Darwin Dean McKillips and served faithfully as a minister’s wife until his passing. Carol worked in retail for 40 years before retiring in 2011. She attended Faith Christian Outreach Church in Mt. Pleasant. Carol enjoyed crafting, shopping with her sister and helping people. She was very generous and most giving in so many ways.

Carol will be deeply missed by her sister, Irene (Leonard) Hesseltine; brother, Chuck Courtney; niece, Anisha Shapiro; nephews, Adwin (Amanda) Hesseltine and Clay Courtney; two great-nephews and baby dog companion, Buttons.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Rev. Darwin McKillips on July 26, 2016; brother, Rev. David Courtney; infant sister, Susan Courtney and baby nephew, Adley Hesseltine.