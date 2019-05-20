Carl Dean Bruggeman, Sr.

Carl Dean Bruggeman, Sr., 82, of Keosauqua, Iowa passed away after a short illness on May 17, 2019 at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. He was born on January 24, 1937 in Farmington, Iowa to Carl W. and Ruth Kutcher Bruggeman. Dean graduated from Farmington High School in 1954 and joined the United States Army. He married Donna Clapper on May 14, 1957 in Quincy, Illinois, and the couple just recently celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary.

Dean served as a photographer in the United States Army and was honorably discharged from active duty in 1959. Throughout his career, Dean worked for the City of Keosauqua, owned and operated Keosauqua Plumbing and Heating, and worked in maintenance for Van Buren County School District, retiring as maintenance supervisor after 21 years. He was a member and past Grand Master of the Keosauqua Masonic Lodge No. 10 A.F. & A.M. and a past member of the Keosauqua Volunteer Fire Department. Dean was an avid fisherman, enjoyed spending time in his woodshop making and selling wood crafts, and loved to travel with his wife, daughter, Jerri and son-in-law, Roger. Dean visited 48 states in addition to a few foreign countries during his travels. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Donna; two daughters, Jerri Schafer (Roger) of Birmingham, Iowa, Deborah Henry (Richard) of Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin; a son, Carl D. Bruggeman, Jr. (Julie) of Mankato, Minnesota; seven grandchildren, Matthew, Nathan, Robert, Rebecca, Richard, Samantha, Noah; eight great-grandchildren; a brother, John Bruggeman of Rock Island, Illinois; and a sister-in-law, Linda Clapper of Ankeny, Iowa.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl W. and Ruth Bruggeman; and sister, Carolyn Thayer.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Pedrick Funeral Home – Keosauqua with Pastor Larry Shipley officiating. Masonic services will be at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Pedrick Funeral Home – Keosauqua. A visitation with the family present will follow the masonic services and continue until the start of the memorial service. Burial with military rites will follow at Fellows Cemetery in Keosauqua. Memorials in Dean’s honor may be made to Fellows Cemetery or the Masonic Hospital. Online condolences may be directed to www.pedrickfuneralhome.com.