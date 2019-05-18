Career Achievements Puts Saturday’s Result into Perspective for MP’s Mertens

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Des Moines — It might not have been the way he wanted to finish but Mount Pleasant senior Cody Mertens’ outlook following 3A 1600m run was that of a poised, level-headed and mature young man.

Mertens was the runner-up on Thursday in the 3A 3200m run and finished today’s 3A 1600m one spot out of medaling, earning 9th place with a time of 4:33.32.

“I would have rather got better than 9th place today, but a lot of people would give their left arm for that place. I’m proud to be here running with everyone and having great teammates and coaches.”

Mertens is no stranger to success and when reflecting on his career, he realized he has a lot to be proud of even if today didn’t go as well as he would have hoped.

“I’ve seen a lot growth, not only physically, but in the way I handle [adversity] as well.

“I gave things my all today, so I can’t be too upset.”

Mertens ends his career as a 4-time state qualifer as well as this past year’s 3A Cross Country State Championship.

An amazing career, for a very bright young man.