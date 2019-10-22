Car vs. Cow

On October 20, 2019, at approximately 4:27AM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a car versus cow accident in the 2800 Grid of Franklin Avenue. After an investigation, it was found that Daniel Eugene Helmick (43 years of age) of Hillsboro, Iowa, was traveling northbound on Franklin Avenue when a cow walked out into the roadway. Daniel struck the cow with the right front quarter panel area of the pickup truck he was driving. Contact was made with the owner of the cow, Mabeus Pork Farms, Inc. and they were informed of the incident.