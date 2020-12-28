Car Hits Garage

On December 26 at about 12:30 pm the Mount Pleasant Police were called to investigate a crash behind a home on East Monroe Street. Terrill McKinney was turning his vehicle east into an alley but failed to make the turn. The vehicle hit a garage behind a home at 500 E. Monroe. Two vehicles were parked inside the garage at the time of the collision. Total damages were estimated at $45, 000. McKinney was issued citations for failure to maintain control and no valid driver’s license. No injuries were reported.