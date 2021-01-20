Car Hit Barricades

On January 18th at approximately 2:00 p.m. the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single motor vehicle collision in the 2600-grid of Grand Ave. An investigation into the collision determined Harold Dyer, 96 of West Point, drove a 2016 Lexus Sedan through the road closed barricades. No injuries were reported. Mr. Dyer was cited for No Valid Driver’s License and Failure to Obey Traffic Control Device. Damage to the barricades were estimated at $350 and damage to the vehicle was estimated at $2000. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Mount Pleasant Police Department, Mount Pleasant Fire Department, Henry County Health Center Ambulance, Iowa State Patrol, and the Henry County Roads Department.

