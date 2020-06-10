Car/Cow Accident

On June 9th, 2020, at approximately 01:00 a.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a motor vehicle collision with a cow in the 1500-grid of US Highway 218. An investigation determined that Jorge Ayala-Aguilar, operator of a 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier, struck a cow that entered the roadway as he traveled Northbound. The collision resulted in injuries to the driver, the cow dying, and the vehicle was also a total loss. The driver complained of back pain and was transported to Henry County Health Center via EMS.

***A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.***