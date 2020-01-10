Call Early With Weather Related Cancellations

Whenever there is questionable weather conditions, KILJ Radio and Breadeaux Pizza are happy to keep our listeners updated with Weather Related Announcements. Our weather forecast for the weekend doesn’t sound great. If area groups and organizations are considering the cancellation or re-scheduling of any events or activities this weekend KILJ asks that if you are able, please make that decision earlier rather than later. Due to our weekend staffing schedule we would like to hear from you by mid-morning Saturday, January 11. We also plan to update cancellation information mid-afternoon in preparation for the evening. We would appreciate area churches contacting KILJ before Sunday morning, if possible. That way we can get those announcements on the air, on our website and on social media several times. This will help us get the word out so our listeners can plan their weekend.