Cali Wilson Plus Three Contestants from The Voice Coming to Southeast Iowa

Not one, not two, not three, but four contestants from this season of NBC’s The Voice will be performing on Saturday February 22nd at the Burlington Memorial Auditorium in Burlington, Iowa. The four-time Emmy Award-winning show gives the strongest vocalists from across the country the chance at stardom, working with mega superstars, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.

Southeast Iowa’s own, Cali Wilson made it all the way to the top 13 and was on Team Blake and clearly one of his favorites. She put her small hometown of Salem, Iowa on the map after her blind audition turned the chairs of Blake Shelton, John Legend and Gwen Stefani. This homecoming concert will feature her along with the friends she made while competing on the show.

From Team Legend, Katie Kadan will bring thunder to the Auditorium stage with her Elton John-style glasses, spirited presence and voice to match. Kadan was a finalist and placed 3rd in the competition.

Originally on Team Legend, until Kelly Clarkson stole him after his knockout performance, heart throb Max Boyle had the two coaches fighting over him. He was a huge front runner on the show and left his large fanbase wildly upset when he was eliminated. Boyle made it all the way to the top 13.

Alex Guthrie had to choose between Kelly Clarkson and Gwen Stefani in the blind auditions. He chose Kelly and was then stolen by John Legend after his knockout round. Out of 40,000 people who auditioned, his soulful voice took him all the way to the top 17.

Katie, Max, and Alex will perform acoustically in a songwriters round before Cali takes the stage with her band. Each of them will join Cali and the band throughout the night and will close the evening with a group performance all together. Show starts at 8:00pm and doors open at 7:00pm. Tickets are available at burlingtonriverfront.com and the Burlington Memorial Auditorium Box Office.