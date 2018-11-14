Business Community Shows Support for Iowa Wesleyan University

MOUNT PLEASANT, IA – Today, the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance sent letters to the Iowa Wesleyan University Board of Trustees encouraging them to keep the University open and pledged financial support to the institution.

“Iowa Wesleyan University’s economic impact of $55.1 million is vital to our economy and more than 150 jobs affiliated with Iowa Wesleyan are crucial to our well-being”, said Kristi Ray, Executive Vice President of the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance.

The Alliance strongly encouraged the Board of Trustees to delay the possible closing of Iowa Wesleyan University to pursue a new, alternative and sustainable future for the University. In addition, the Chamber and ADC today approved a $120,000 contribution to the institution.

Iowa Wesleyan University is one of the oldest four-year, coeducational, church-related liberal arts universities west of the Mississippi River. The Chamber recognizes their rich history of innovation in education, pioneering in the sciences, educational opportunities for women and service-learning.

The Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance exists to improve the quality of life for Henry County residents through economic growth. The Chamber Alliance includes the Mount Pleasant Area Development Commission and the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber of Commerce.