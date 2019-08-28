Burglary Investigation

On 8/28/19 at approximately 3:27 hours, the Mt Pleasant Police responded to a car burglary located in the 600 block of E Henry St in Mt Pleasant. It was determined that the unknown suspect(s) had entered the vehicle and taken some items.

Later that morning, a vehicle was reported stolen from the 500 block of E Henry St . The car was observed to be missing by a neighbor in the 4:00 hour. The car is a 2006 white Chrysler 300 bearing IA tags DLF195.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Mt Pleasant PD at 385-1450. Residents are encouraged to lock doors of houses and vehicles and not leave valuable items in plain view.