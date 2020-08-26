Burglary at the Bus Barn

On August 23 at approximately 8:42 pm Mt Pleasant Police Department responded to the Mt Pleasant Bus Barn. Two buses were found to have catalytic convertors removed. This was the night before buses were supposed to start transporting children. It was determined that the property’s fence had been cut and that was how entry was gained. Two buses had damage which were estimated at approximately $1600 each. On August 26, Mt Pleasant PD determined that Richard Lunsford age 40, address unknown, was the offender. He was arrested on an unrelated charge and outstanding warrants. Witnesses provided the pertinent information to charge Lunsford with the removing the bus catalytic convertors. Lunsford was charged with Burglary 3rd and two counts of Theft 2nd Degree. He was held at the Henry County Jail pending arraignment. Mt Pleasant PD would like to thank the citizens who assisted in this investigation. The Mt Pleasant PD was also assisted by the New London Police Department.

