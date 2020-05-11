Burglary Arrest

May 10, 2020 between 1355hrs and 2335hrs, a burglary to a residence occurred at 1107 E Monroe St in Mt Pleasant IA. Numerous fishing items were taken along with a 6-week old Blue Pit bull puppy, “Bosssco”. The puppy was wearing a green collar.

On May 11, 2020, the puppy was located across town. As a result of the investigation, the stolen fishing equipment and other items were recovered in the Possession of Lacey Woodsmall of Mt Pleasant IA. The puppy had been located next to her property.

Woodsmall will be charged with Burglary 1st and charges are pending at this time. The Mt Pleasant Police were assisted by several concerned citizens. Mt Pleasant Police continues to urge citizens to call in any suspicious activity to their local law enforcement agencies.