Brighton Incident Update

At approximately 1:20 PM July 21st, 2019 the Washington County Communications Center received a report of a subject who discharged a firearm at a mailbox from a vehicle at 1741 Hwy 78, Brighton. Law Enforcement personnel from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Washington County Conservation both responded. Jefferson County, Louisa County and the Iowa State Patrol assisted in attempting to locate the suspect vehicle. Subsequently at approximately 10:05 PM a search warrant was executed at 608 E 2nd St., Washington by personnel from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Washington Police Department and the Department of Natural Resources.

On August 2nd, 2019 the Washington County Sheriff’s Office conducted an interview concerning the above incidents. As a result of the interview Tracey Alan Lukins (50) of Washington was placed under arrest and charged with harassment 1st degree, reckless use of a firearm with property damage, intimidation with a dangerous weapon to provoke, possession of controlled substance marijuana 1st offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal mischief 5th degree.