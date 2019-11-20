Bridge Update

Bridge UpdateWritten by Theresa Rose on November 20, 2019
Here is a bridge construction update from the Henry County Engineer’s office….the bridge near Lowell is open. The Franklin Avenue Bridge over the railroad is getting close to being finished. Crews are working on shouldering and plan to install the guardrail on Friday, unless the rain forecasted for tonight creates an issue. County Engineer Jake Hotchkiss said he will have a better update next Tuesday based on how the guardrail installation goes.